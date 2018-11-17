India, UK vow to strengthen cooperation to deal with counter-terror challenges

NEW DELHI: India and the UK Friday agreed to strengthen cooperation to deal with terrorism-related challenges such as countering radicalisation and terror financing as well as preventing the use of internet for terrorist purposes.

At the 12th meeting of the India-UK joint working group on counter-terrorism here, the two sides also shared assessment on the prevailing terror threats globally and in their region, including cross-border terrorism in the Af-Pak region, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at the meeting in which the Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism), MEA, while the UK delegation was headed by Jane Marriot, Director of the Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

“They exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges, including countering radicalisation and violent extremism, combating financing of terrorism and preventing use of internet for terrorist purposes. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in dealing with these challenges,” the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides also deliberated on measures to deepen counter-Terrorism cooperation through regular exchange of information, mutual capacity building efforts, sharing of best practices, and mutual legal assistance.

Cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and Financial Action Task Force was also discussed.

The next India-UK Joint working Group Meeting on Counter-Terrorism will take place in London in 2019 on a mutually convenient date. PTI

Comments

comments