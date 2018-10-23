Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India urges China to back plea on Masood Azhar

India urges China to back plea on Masood Azhar
October 23
17:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India has asked China to support the pending application in the UN to designate Pakistan-based JeM terror group leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, officials said.
It also asked Beijing not to give shelter to hardline ULFA leader Paresh Baruah on its soil, they said.
The two key issues were raised at the first India-China high level meeting on bilateral security cooperation which was co-chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Zhao Kezhi, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security, China, here.
“The key concerns of both the countries were flagged and both the sides assured each other full cooperation,” an official, who was part of the Indian delegation, said.
The key Indian concerns are China’s objection to the application to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar as terrorist under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council, frequent visit of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) leader Paresh Baruah to China and smuggling of arms and narcotics to the Northeast, the official said.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked the bid at the United Nations to list Azhar as global terrorist.
The official said that Chinese concerns included insurgency in Xinjiang by Uyghur extremists.
After two rounds of meetings, restricted talks between Singh and Zhao followed by delegation-level parleys, the home ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, and welcomed increased security cooperation between India and China.
An agreement on security cooperation between the Home Ministry and China’s Ministry of Public Security was also signed by the two ministers. This was first ever India-China security cooperation pact.
“The agreement will further strengthen and consolidate discussions and cooperation in areas of counter-terrorism, organized crimes, drug control and other such relevant areas,” the statement said.

Even though an MoU had been signed by the two sides in the spheres of security years ago, it had lapsed a few years ago. This pact may lead to signing of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in future, another official said.
Zhao Kezhi is on a bilateral visit to India from October 21 to 25 during which he will also travel to Mumbai. PTIlargest paramilitary force, where they were given a presentation about the functions of the force. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • India urges China to back plea on Masood Azhar NEW DELHI: India has asked China to support the pending application in the UN to designate Pakistan-based JeM terror group leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, officials said. It also...
  • TCS gets foreign labor certification for H-1B visas WASHINGTON: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only Indian company among the top 10 firms to get foreign labor certification for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2018 by receiving...
  • India protests killing of 3 soldiers by Pak NEW DELHI: India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over the loss of lives of three of its soldiers during an infiltration...
  • PM announces national award in Netaji’s name NEW DELHI: A national award in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be given every year to police personnel who do excellent work in rescue and relief operations...
  • India slams Imran’s remarks on Kashmir NEW DELHI: Terming as “deeply regrettable” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir, India has said that instead of making comments on internal affairs of another country, Islamabad should take...
  • India, Myanmar sign MoU on Sittwe Port NAY PYI TAW: India and Myanmar have inked a crucial MoU for the appointment of a private operator of the Sittwe Port that will boost connectivity and help in creating local...
  • Modi-Abe summit in Tokyo on Oct 28 NEW DELHI: Strengthening of ties in key areas of defense, trade and infrastructure will top the agenda when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan, the...
  • 60K Indians received Green cards in 2017 WASHINGTON: Out of the over 600,000 Indians waiting for the most sought-after Green Card, only 60,394 have received the legal permanent residency last year which allows them to live and...
  • Pakistan to campaign against India over IWT ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch an aggressive campaign against India to highlight its concerns over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after New Delhi failed to let Pakistani officials visit two hydropower...
  • Trump threat to increase nuclear arsenal WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations “come to their senses”, days after he said the US would pull out...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.