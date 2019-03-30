Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India, US seek meaningful and irreversible action from Pak on terror

India, US seek meaningful and irreversible action from Pak on terror
March 30
11:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: India and the United states on Friday underlined the need for Pakistan to take meaningful, irreversible and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from its soil.
The two countries exchanged views on threats posed by international terrorist organisations during the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue that concluded here Friday.

While the US delegation was led by State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales, the Indian side was headed by Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Mahaveer Singhvi.
“Both sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take meaningful, irreversible, and verifiable action against terrorists and terrorist groups,” according to a joint statement.
It said the two sides discussed counterterrorism cooperation between them and resolved to continue close coordination on this important element of the bilateral relationship.
Sales, according to the joint statement, emphasised the US support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism.

There was also discussion of strengthening cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396.
Indian and American officials also highlighted their efforts on some of the world’s most pressing counterterrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organisations, terrorist use of the internet, and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning foreign terrorist fighters, said the statement.
The US, it said, welcomed India’s participation in international efforts to counter terrorism finance.
The two sides also shared information about their priorities and procedures for pursuing sanctions designations against terrorist groups and individuals, the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

#BREAKING BSP chief #Mayawati declares she won't contest Lok Sabha elections this time #Mayawati https://t.co/iMGWt7X4nQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2019, 7:16 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.