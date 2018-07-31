Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India welcomes US’ move to ease export controls

India welcomes US’ move to ease export controls
July 31
17:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: India has welcomed the US’ decision to ease export controls for high technology product sales to it, saying the move will further boost collaboration between the two countries in defense and certain other areas.
The Trump administration announced granting India the status of Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1) country, the only South Asian nation to be given the designation along with the US’ NATO allies like South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar called Washington’s decision a logical culmination to India’s designation as a major defense partner of the US and a “reaffirmation” of its “impeccable record” as a responsible member of the concerned multilateral export control regimes.
The STA-1 status will help India getting critical technology from the US in the defense and certain other key areas. “We welcome the announcement made by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the Indo-Pacific Business Forum on July 30 about the US government’s decision to move India into Tier-1 of the Department of Commerce’s Strategic Trade Authorization license exception,” Kumar said.

He said the step will further facilitate India-US trade and technology collaboration in defense and high technology areas adding, “We look forward to the US side operational sing the decision at an early date.” In June 2016, the US had designated India as “Major Defense Partner” intending to elevate defense trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.
Announcing the decision to granting India STA-1 status, Ross said it was “a very important change” in India’s status in the export control regime. The designation authorizes the export, re-export and transfer (in-country) of specified items on the Commerce Control List (CCL) to destinations posing a low risk of unauthorized or impermissible uses.
Currently there are 36 countries on the STA-1 list. Till recently India was designated as STA-2 countries, along with seven others. The STA-1 status, Ross said, provides India with greater supply chain conditions for defense and other high-tech products.
The decision by the US comes over a month before the talks between India’s foreign and defense ministers with their US counterparts here under the framework of the ‘2+2’ dialogue. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • India welcomes US’ move to ease export controls New Delhi: India has welcomed the US’ decision to ease export controls for high technology product sales to it, saying the move will further boost collaboration between the two countries...
  • ‘Granting India STA-1 status sign of trust in bilateral relationship’ WASHINGTON: The Trump administration placing India in the Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 list, that eases the export of high-tech items to it, is a sign of trust by the US on...
  • US looking for partnership in Indo-Pacific: Pompeo WASHINGTON: The US is looking at partnership and not dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he unveiled a series of developmental initiatives, which many...
  • UK court sets Sep 12 for hearing in Mallya case LONDON: A UK court has asked the Indian authorities to submit within three weeks a video of a cell at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where they plan to...
  • Trump to meet President Rouhani WASHINGTON: Softening his tone, US President Donald Trump has said that he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to craft a new deal over its nuclear...
  • LS passes bill to provide death to child rape convicts The bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir...
  • Imran Khan’s considering inviting Modi for oath ceremony LAHORE: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his oath taking ceremony as the premier next month, a...
  • Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, Kalam MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic. The...
  • Coonoor Small yet enchanting hill town of Tamil Nadu A yellow-base board with ‘Coonoor’ written in black using Tamil and English as the language of communication tells tourists that that they...
  • Philippines is hot destination for Indians Preeti Verma Lal “A country comprising more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is all about three As: Accessibility, Attractions & Amenities,” Ms MA Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of the Philippines...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.