NEW DELHI: It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one.

Modi’s remarks came a day after the Opposition accused the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces, prompting the ruling party to claim that Pakistan is using its statement to project that India’s political leadership is not united in the fight against terror.

“We have trust in the capability of our armed forces. So, it is very necessary that anything that dents their morale or allows our enemy to point a finger at us is not done,” the prime minister said during a video interaction with BJP workers from across the country.

One of the goals of the “enemy trying to destabilise us and carrying out terror strikes is to stall our growth”, Modi said, asking people to do their work at a faster pace as India marches ahead on the path to progress.

“India will live as one. India will work as one. India will grow as one. India will fight as one. India will win as one,” he said, adding that the country is brimming with self-confidence.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan with the former launching air strikes on a terrorist camp in the neighbouring country, Modi said the nation’s sentiments are at a different level.

An Indian Air Force pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday. Both sides said they shot down each other’s warplanes.

“Our country’s soldiers are displaying their bravery at border and outside it as well. The country is standing with its soldiers,” he said. PTI

