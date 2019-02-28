Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one: Modi

India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one: Modi
February 28
16:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one.

Modi’s remarks came a day after the Opposition accused the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces, prompting the ruling party to claim that Pakistan is using its statement to project that India’s political leadership is not united in the fight against terror.

“We have trust in the capability of our armed forces. So, it is very necessary that anything that dents their morale or allows our enemy to point a finger at us is not done,” the prime minister said during a video interaction with BJP workers from across the country.

One of the goals of the “enemy trying to destabilise us and carrying out terror strikes is to stall our growth”, Modi said, asking people to do their work at a faster pace as India marches ahead on the path to progress.

“India will live as one. India will work as one. India will grow as one. India will fight as one. India will win as one,” he said, adding that the country is brimming with self-confidence.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan with the former launching air strikes on a terrorist camp in the neighbouring country, Modi said the nation’s sentiments are at a different level.

An Indian Air Force pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday. Both sides said they shot down each other’s warplanes.

“Our country’s soldiers are displaying their bravery at border and outside it as well. The country is standing with its soldiers,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.