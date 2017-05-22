Indian-American student wins National Geographic Bee contest

Washington: The National Geographic Bee competition was won by an Indian-American 14 year old student, Pranay Varada. He won the prestigious prize of USD 50,000 as scholarships, once again keeping up his community’s supremacy over the eminent competition.

“I was absolutely sure I could win that challenge,” Varada said after nailing the prestigious contest. The Indian-American community hasn’t let anyone else take its place since the past decade.

“Having done this for such a long time and winning it now, it’s just a feeling of satisfaction,” the eighth graded added.

Varada had ended up as a runner up last year and was declared the winner when he correctly answered the first tie breaker question. While Veda Bhattaram, another Indian-American from New Jersey won the third position, the runner up position was held by Thomas Wright from Wisconsin.

Wright was awarded USD 25,000 and Bhattaram received USD 10,000 as scholarships.

The previous year, a sixth grader from Florida, Rishi Nair had bagged the competition. -PTI

