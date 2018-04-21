Indian-American wins USD 100,000 Jeopardy College Championship

NEW YORK: An Indian-American student has won the prestigious USD 100,000 Jeopardy College Championship in a quiz show televised nation-wide.

Dhruv Gaur, a first year student at Ivy League Brown University, won the grand prize after competing with 14 other students at the event which concluded yesterday.

Gaur won the “Jeopardy! College Championship”, claiming the USD 100,000 prize and earning a berth in the next edition of the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

The Georgia native hit the academic bowl circuit during high school, winning the state championship, and later scored a perfect 1600 on his Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) before his acceptance to Brown, the university said in a statement.

“Nobody can really walk into a competition like this with 14 other incredibly talented and brilliant students and immediately expect to win it all. I know I certainly didn’t,” Gaur was quoted as saying by The Mercury News.

“The idea of winning the whole tournament didn’t even cross my mind until somewhere during the first game of the finals. I was really just trying to take it one step at a time,” he added.

Gaur, who is studying public health and economics, has said that he was not yet sure how he would spend his prize money. PTI

Comments

comments