Indian-Americans host lunch for people with special needs

HOUSTON, TX: Indian-Americans here celebrated Thanksgiving Day with the people with special needs and disability, an effort seen to further integrate the next generation of the community with the mainstream Americans and their traditions.

The Consulate General of India, Indian-American Youth of Greater Houston, ‘Do Your Bit’ Foundation and Volunteers of America got together for this initiative and hosted Thanksgiving lunch on Friday by serving hot sumptuous traditional lunch to over 50 people with special needs.

Lunch was sponsored by second generation youth of Indian-origin led by ‘Do Your Bit’ foundation of Rahul and Varun Agarwal and hosted by Volunteers of America.

Everyone enjoyed traditional Turkey, Pumpkin Pie and very ethnic popular entree Chola Bhatura.

Rahul and Varun raised funds for this lunch by bringing high school youth together and organizing basketball games/leagues.

Many people with disabilities got emotional, hugged and thanked members of Indian-American community for such a warm gesture.

Prominent Indian-American community leaders, Consul General of India Dr Anupam Ray, Consular Staff, State Representative Kevin Roberts were present at the occasion.

“Indian-American community of Greater Houston is very progressive and they know how to give back to the community. Giving is an essence of being an Indian,” Ray told PTI.

“Young generation is setting examples for generations to come on how to be innovative, how to be compassionate and how to be so giving to the community,” he said.

“This is another significant step in bringing next generation of Indian-Americans in Houston to integrate well with the mainstream America and its traditions,” Ray said.

“Seeing the leadership of youth, I am assured of America’s bright future. Nothing can be better than it,” said Kevin Roberts, State Representative from Houston and now a congressional candidate in 2018.-PTI

