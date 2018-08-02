Indian among three foreigners killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: An Indian man was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen after they were abducted from Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul, a media report said. One Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district in Kabul province, the Tolo News reported. They were abducted from Kabul’s PD9 area.

Police have confirmed the incident but have not given any further details although it is believed that the men worked for a logistics company, the report said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident. PTI

