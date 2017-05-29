Please set up your API key!

Indian Army kills 2 BAT attackers in Uri

May 29
10:21 2017
New Delhi: The Indian Army killed two terrorist of the Border Action Team (BAT) on 26th May, 2017, in Uri, avenging the beheading of its two security men by Pakistan on 1st May, 2017. The killings hindered an attack in Uri, which was being processed by the group.

“Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation,” an army official said. “The BAT attack was effectively repulsed”, he added.

The dead bodies of the two BAT terrorists were left at the “no man’s” land along with the LoC. -News Source

 

comments

