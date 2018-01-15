Please set up your API key!

India Post

Indian Army retaliates, kills 7 Pakistani soldiers

January 15
11:36 2018
JAMMU: The Indian Army today carried out a “retaliatory action” against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The action comes after an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

“Army has carried out retaliation against Pakistani troops across Jaglote area along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district”, a senior Army officer told PTI.

“In the retaliatory action, there were seven fatal causalities to Pakistani troops and four others injured,” he said.

Further details are awaited.-PTI

