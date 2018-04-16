Indian arrested for visa violations in Lanka

COLOMBO: An Indian national, who arrived in Sri Lanka on a tourist visa, has been arrested for allegedly doing business illegally in the country’s western province, according to media reports today.

The 52-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday when he was selling garments at Rajamalwatta Junction in Modara, Colombo Page reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested for doing garment business illegally, violating immigration and emigration rules, police said.

The suspect will be produced before the court today. Modara Police are conducting further investigations. PTI

