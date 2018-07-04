Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian Classical music goes digital

Indian Classical music goes digital
July 04
11:31 2018
NEW DELHI: HCL, a leading global conglomerate, has launched HCL Music, the world’s first free music app dedicated to Indian classical music. Launched on the occasion of World Music Day, the app houses a collection of Indian classical music across genres including Hindustani, Carnatic and fusion music. HCL Music will feature recordings of live performances from legendary artists, high quality studio recordings featuring maestros, forgotten collections of legends and an assortment of crowd sourced music by young and aspiring artists. The app is available on both the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

Commenting on the launch of the app, Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation, said, “HCL has been supporting classical Indian performing arts for over 20 years now by organizing specially curated concerts across some of the major cities in the country. Our goal is to cater to all classical music lovers and also inculcate an appreciation for the genre in a younger audience. One of the important aspects of accomplishing this goal is to provide access to good music anywhere and anytime, at the touch of a button. HCL Music is a step in this direction and will offer everybody a chance to experience the magic of Indian classical music at their convenience.”

The newly launched HCL Music app aims to be the largest ever repository of classical content and also give upcoming artists a platform to showcase their talent. The app will stream uninterrupted music as it is offered without any subscription fee or ads. PRNewswire

