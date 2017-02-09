Indian Consulate hosts Indian R-Day Celebrations

CHICAGO: Indian Consulate in Chicago hosted the 68th Republic Day Celebration at its premises on Thursday January 26 with lot of enthusiasm and gaiety. The Consulate office was decorated with Indian flags, flowers and Indian cultural symbols to reflect the festive atmosphere of this important occasion.

Indian nationals, persons of Indian origin and friends of India attended the festivities in huge numbers. Their patriotic fervor was evident from the fact that they braved the freezing cold, especially on the working weekday, to participate in the celebrations.

D.B.Bhati, Consul (Political, Commerce & Visa) introduced the new Consul General Neeta Bhushan to the gathering. Neeta Bhushan in her introductory speech highlighted the steps taken by the Government of India for the welfare of the Persons of Indian Origin and the Non-Resident Indians. She said that the government attaches very high importance to the Indian Diaspora and that the Consulate would keep rendering prompt consular, visa and passport services to the community.

She also called upon Indian-Americans to proactively participate in all the ambitious development-centric initiatives of the Government of India.

CG Neeta Bhushan then unfurled the National Flag which was followed by singing of the National Anthem of India by all. She then read out the President’s Message, both in Hindi and English, addressed to the Nation on the eve of 68th Republic Day of India.

During the celebration, Consul General met with all members of Indian community to get a first hand feel of their concerns and problems.

Suresh Shah