Indian Diaspora is making a mark all over world: Modi

KIGALI, Africa: Praising the Indian Diaspora’s contributions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described them the ambassadors of India who are making a mark all over the world. Addressing a gathering of Indian community members here, Modi said Rwanda’s President Kagame had told him about the Indian community’s work in the country.

“I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame told me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda’s progress and they are also doing lot of community service. I was happy to hear this,” he said. “All over the world, the Indian Diaspora is making a mark. They are our ‘Rashtradoots’,” the prime minister said.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda – one of Africa’s fastest growing economies. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. PTI

