Indian expat wins USD 2.7 million raffle draw in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Indian expat in UAE has won a whopping USD 2.7 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw, becoming the fourth Indian to have won it in a row.

Ravindra Boloor was declared the winner in the draw that was held at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported.

However, Boloor could not be informed about the news immediately as he was in Mumbai and could not be contacted over phone, the report said.

His daughter answer the phone, telling the organisers of the draw to call after a week.

“Please call after a week. He is out of the country. He is in Mumbai,” his daughter was quoted as saying by the report. PTI

