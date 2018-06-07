Indian farmer in UAE sets world record of distributing saplings

DUBAI: An Indian farmer in the UAE has set a Guinness World Record by distributing the largest number of curry tree saplings in Sharjah, according to a media report today.

Sudheesh Guruvayoor from Kerala on Tuesday distributed 4,914 saplings of the organic curry tree and broke the record set by the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai who had distributed 2,083 saplings of three varieties of trees to students of Delhi Private School in March, Gulf News reported.

Guruvayoor, who had hit headlines with his enthusiasm and accomplishments in farming in the UAE, achieved the new feat as part of the World Environment Day celebrations in the country.

The saplings from his own farm in Sharjah were distributed to the students of two campuses of the Sharjah Indian High School.

Guruvayoor said the initiative was his attempt to support the green vision of the Father of the Nation, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the Year of Zayed.

With five Limca Book of Records and other awards in his kitty, he said he had been growing curry tree saplings at his farm for almost three months for this dream project.

He said he chose curry tree from India since curry leaves are an essential ingredient in the cuisine.

Curry leaves from India were earlier banned in the UAE due to high levels of pesticides. Through this initiative, Guruvayoor said, families of these students can grow pesticide-free curry leaves at home.

Curry leaves are used for the aroma and flavor in the cuisine of various states in India, especially in the south. PTI

Comments

comments