Indian kills roommate in Dubai for talking loudly

September 11
16:59 2018
DUBAI: An Indian man is facing murder charges in a Dubai court for allegedly killing his roommate for talking loudly on his mobile phone, according to a media report. The 37-year-old construction worker has been charged with murder and consuming alcohol without a license at the Court of First Instance, the Khaleej Times reported.
The Indian worker, who was drunk, fatally stabbed the victim during a farewell party for the latter on March 30 in Al Qusais, a witness alleged. The victim, who has not been identified, was due to leave for his home country. During the party, a brawl ensued between the accused and the victim over latter talking loudly on his mobile phone, the witness was quoted as saying.
“The accused picked a knife from beneath a bed and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. He then pulled the knife and rushed out,” he said. CCTV footage at the building showed the accused hiding the knife under his clothes when he entered a restroom and walking out without it. The cause of the death, as shown in the forensic report, was a severe bleeding because of a deep stab wound, the report said. The trial has been adjourned to October 7. PTI

