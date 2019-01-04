Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian lawyers in Lahore on Pak visit

January 04
10:23 2019
LAHORE: A 32-member delegation of Indian lawyers is on a visit to Pakistan where they met Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim on Thursday.

The delegation also met Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) president Noor Samand Khan, secretary Hassan Warraich and other senior lawyers who gave them a warm welcome.

On the occasion, the Indian delegation led by Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman Partap Singh said, “We are very happy to visit Pakistan and have found Pakistanis quite different from the general impression created”.

He stressed that both countries need to come together for peace to flourish.

According to a statement issued by the LHC office, Singh congratualted Justice Shamim over taking oath as new chief justice.

Shamim briefed the delegation about the court and its regional benches. The judicial systems as well as the common laws of both countries were also discussed.

The bar representatives said relations between both countries should be strengthened for an atmosphere of peace to promote people-to-people contacts.

The Indian delegation arrived here via the Wagah border on Wednesday to attend functions hosted by Pakistan’s Punjab Bar Council (PbBC).

The delegation will stay in Lahore for five days and will attend a conference of the PbBC among other events. PTI

IMPORTANT

