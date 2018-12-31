Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian man commits suicide in UAE

Indian man commits suicide in UAE
December 31
17:07 2018
DUBAI: A 35-year-old Indian man in the UAE has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the northern Ras Al Khaimah city, a media report said Monday.
Rinoj Raveendran, a Keralite who was working as an accountant in the Al Ghail industrial area, was found dead by his roommate on Saturday evening.
Prasad Sreedharan, a social worker affiliated with a medical committee recently constituted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told the Khaleej Times that the suicide note found on Raveendran’s phone states that he committed suicide due to “health issues”.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the victim’s apparent suicide, police said.
“A report on the same shall be issued later on,” they said.
He apparently removed the fan from the ceiling of his room, which he was sharing with another fellow worker. His roommate found him hanging when he returned on Saturday evening, Sreedharan said.

“The deceased, who has a son studying in Kerala, left a note on his mobile phone saying no one (should) be held responsible for his death and that he was taking the extreme step due to health issues,” he said.
“I don’t understand why people fail to seek help instead of ending their lives and leaving their beloved family devastated. This is probably the 10th suicide case of Indian nationals in RAK in three months,” he added.
His wife Bini Banarjee, who is working with a jewellery firm in Sharjah, is in a state of shock, social workers said.
Nisham Noorudheen, president of the Ras Al Khaimah Indian Relief Committee (IRC), told the Dubai-based daily that the body has been kept in the morgue of a hospital.
“The repatriation process will be initiated shortly by the Ras Al Khaimah IRC,” Noorudheen said. PTI

