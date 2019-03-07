Indian men draw with Iran in chess championship

ASTANA (Kazakhstan): Grandmaster B Adhiban continued his heroics on the top board to down world junior champion Parham Maghsoodloo before India settled for a 2-2 draw with Iran in the World Team Chess Championship here.

Idani Pouya turned out to be the saviour for Iran as he defeated the experienced Krishnan Sasikiran on the second board while Surya Shekhar Ganguly and S P Sethuraman played out draws with Amin Tabatabae and Firouza Alireza on the third and fourth board.

The draws meant that the Indian men took their tally up to three points out of a possible four to be in fourth position in the standings with seven rounds still to come in the premier biennial team event of the world.

The day belonged to the United States who defeated defending champions China 2.5-1.5. While none of the top American players are here it was a huge team effort that saw them winning on the fourth board where Alexander Lenderman scored over Ni Hua in a fine effort.

While Russia scored a regulation 3-1 victory over Egypt, England made merry at the expense of Azerbaijan to be in lead alongside USA and Russia on four points.

Even as Michael Admas lost on the top board against Arkadij Naiditsch, England came back strongly as Luke McShane beat Rauf Mamedov on the second board while Gawain Jones scored over Eltaz Safarli to ensure the English team’s supremacy.

In the women’s section being organised simultaneously, India were held 2-2 by the local stars from Kazakhstan.

Bhakti Kulkarni kept things under control against Gulmira Dauletova to secure an important full point in a close encounter. Eesha Karavade played out a draw on the top board with Zhansaya Abdumalik while on the second, Soumya Swaminathan did her bit, drawing with Dinara Saduakassova.

On the third board however, Padmini Rout failed to find her form for the second day running, as she was beaten by Bibisa Assaubayeva.

The Indian women took their tally to two points from as many matches following their draw with Georgia in the first round match.

The Russian women scored an important 3.5-0.5 victory over Armenia to share the lead on four points along with China, who had an easy 2.5-1.5 win over Georgia.

Ukraine defeated Egypt 4-0 to reach three points while the United States had another good run, defeating Hungary 3-1 to share the third spot.

The Indian women currently are in fifth spot alongside Armenia.

Results round 2 open: India (3) drew with Iran (1) 2-2 (B Adhiban beat Parham Maghsoodloo; Idani Pouya beat Krishnan Sasikiran; Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Amin Tabatabae; Alireza Firouza drew with S P Sethuraman); Sweden (0) lost to Kazakhstan (2) 1-3; Azerbaijan (0) lost to England (4) 1.5-2.5; Russia (4) beat Egypt (0) 3-1; USA (3) beat China (2) 2.5-1.5.

Women: Kazakhstan (1) drew with India (2) (Zhansaya Abdumalik drew with Eesha Karavade; Soumya Swaminathan drew with Dinara Saduakassova; Bibsa Assaubayeva beat Padmini Rout; Bhakti Kulkarni beat Gulmira Dauletova); Hungary (0) lost to United States (3) 1-3; Georgia (1) lost to China (4) 1.5-2.5; Armenia (2) lost to Russia (4) 0.5-3.5; Egypt (0) lost to Ukraine (3) 0-4; USA (4) beat China. PTI

