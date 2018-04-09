Indian missiles evince interest: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said there is a growing interest among various countries in the Indian missiles and the government wants to sell them to the friendly nations.

“The interest in Indian missiles is definitely growing and we are addressing it,” Sitharaman said.

She added India wants to sell them to the “friendly nations.”

Citing negotiations over aspects like cost, the defense minister said arriving at a decision on a deal is at times “frustrating,” but the interest in the Indian missiles is “sustained.”

Sitharaman was speaking at an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Several countries have shown interest in the Indian missiles. Countries like Vietnam are keen on buying supersonic Bramhos missile from India.

The defense minister said she will address the defense attaches posted in Indian missions abroad to encourage them to market the capabilities of the Indian manufacturing experts.

The missions and embassies of all nations have a defense attaché, usually a senior armed forces official, who takes care of the country’s defense needs with the particularly nation he is posted in. Similar is the case with India.

“I am not asking them to be marketing experts but they should be able to talk a lot on what India’s defense manufacturers are doing to enhance the capacity of the country’s armed forces,”

This will create an interest among various countries about the abilities of Indian defense equipment manufacturers and “in a way sell India without being marketing experts,” she said.

“Defense attaches should not only identify those defense procurement for us to buy but (they should) also be able to speak about what we are producing so that the nations outside can look at India as a producer’s’ market also, rather than a buyer’s market,” she said.

Pointing out the cumbersome and time-consuming nature of the procurement process, the defense minister said by the time a decision for procurement is finalized, there is little fund left to buy the equipment.

Sitharaman said she is talking to the Finance Commission to ensure that defence procurement funding, particularly the capital expenditure, becomes “non-lapsable” and stays alive even after a certain cycle.

She said in bilateral talks with all the countries India purchases equipment from, an emphasis is given on indigenization to ensure production of the items within the country. PTI

