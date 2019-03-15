Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian mission in New Zealand offers support after mosque shootings

March 15
16:40 2019
WELLINGTON: India’s High Commission in New Zealand on Friday said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

“We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033,” the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

“Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!” it said.

There was no immediate reports of any Indian affected in the incident.

Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission’s data on its website. PTI

