Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland’s PM

Dublin: Ireland’s political party in power, Fine Gael, has elected Indian-origin Leo Varadkar as its new leader, instantly making the 38 year old Ireland’s new Prime Minister. He would be succeeding Enda Kenny as the PM.

Varadkar will be voted as the Prime Minister during the next Parliament session on 13th June, 2017. He would be the youngest and first openly gay PM of the country.

Varadkar is the son of an Indian immigrant Ashok Varadkar who is originally from Mumbai. He married an Irish nurse, Miriam and moved to Ireland where Leo Varadkar was born. –News Source

Comments

comments