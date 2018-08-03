Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian-origin scientist offers hope for malaria prevention

Indian-origin scientist offers hope for malaria prevention
August 03
16:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: A Germany-based Indian-origin scientist’s research alongside international experts has offered hope for more effective malaria therapy by finding the reason behind the faster movement of the malaria-causing parasite in humans. Dr Prajwal Nandekar joined Dr Ross Douglas and other team members for a new collaborative study by scientists from the Center for Molecular Biology (ZMBH) and the Heidelberg Institute for Theological Studies (HITS) and Heidelberg University Clinic in Germany to conclude that the actin protein is an important factor for the faster movement of malaria-causing parasite.

Malaria is a serious disease, which has caused nearly 400,000 deaths worldwide and in India and infected 1.3 million people. The team’s research paper on the subject, published in PLoS Biology’ journal last month, explains that the speed of the malaria parasite is 10 times faster than the fastest human immune cells. As a result, it is very difficult for human immune cells to catch and kill these fast-moving parasites. Nandekar, a specialist in computer-aided drug discovery techniques who is currently working as a scientist at the University of Heidelberg, and the team of scientists have now discovered the reason for the faster movement of these parasites by studying the actin protein.
“The actin proteins and their architecture are different in parasite and humans. These differences are responsible for the faster movement of a malaria parasite. This scientific understanding has not only changed the way of dealing with the parasite but also helpful to pharmaceutical scientists to design new drugs against malaria,” Nandekar explains. Primary cytoskeleton proteins are different in malaria parasites than humans and this can be a starting point of treatment against malaria infections and new anti-malarial drug design research.

Nandekar adds: “Many actin proteins assemble together in a special arrangement and form a long rope-like structure. This particular arrangement is responsible for the faster movement of malaria parasites, which is different in human cells and is important for proper cell functioning, such as in muscle cells this enables proper movement. “Surprisingly, if scientists understand the movement of malaria parasites and the differences between human and parasite actin protein, it is possible to target the actin filaments and make the parasite stop. This research opens up a new dimension for anti-malarial drug design and gave us a hope for the new anti-malarial drugs.”
In the latest research, partly funded by the Heidelberg University Frontiers funds, made successful use of a high-performance supercomputer facility at HITS and Heidelberg University. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Indian-origin scientist offers hope for malaria prevention LONDON: A Germany-based Indian-origin scientist’s research alongside international experts has offered hope for more effective malaria therapy by finding the reason behind the faster movement of the malaria-causing parasite in...
  • Indian-American Muslims’ body for immediate suspension of NRC WASHINGTON: An Indian-American advocacy group has called for immediate suspension of the National Registry of Citizens until the irregularities resulting in four million people being excluded from the list are...
  • Antigua says got no adverse info on Choksi NEW DELHI: Antigua has claimed it was told by Indian agencies that there was no adverse information against Mehul Choksi when it did a background check on the fugitive billionaire...
  • PM reviews progress of infrastructure sectors NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of key infrastructure sectors of roads, rural and urban housing, railways, airports and ports. In course of the presentation made...
  • Nitish ashamed over Muzaffarpur incident PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and stressed on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent such incidents from...
  • Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl has revealed the actor is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank Bendre’s fans and...
  • Rate this knock second to Adelaide 2014: Kohli BIRMINGHAM: Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the first Test with his maiden hundred in England but the captain would still rate the memorable knock second to his 141 in...
  • Indian women team loses to Ireland in Hockey World Cup LONDON: India’s dream of breaking their 44-year-old last four jinx lay shattered as Ireland registered a 3-1 win via shoot-off in the quarterfinal of the women’s hockey World Cup here...
  • India to raise H1B visa issue at ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue in Sept NEW DELHI: The government has expressed concern over the tightening of the visa regime in the United States following President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American’ policy and said it...
  • Hyderabad man goes missing in US HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, hailing from Telangana, went missing from New Jersey in the US, his family claimed and sought the help of central and state governments in the matter....
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.