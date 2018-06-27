Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian-origin woman murdered by Myanmar maid in Singapore

June 27
16:44 2018
SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has been allegedly murdered at her home by a maid from Myanmar, police said.

Mehrotra Shashi was found lying motionless in her 12th storey unit in the Choa Chu Kang North housing estate on June 25.

Zin Mar Nwe, 23, is accused of killing Mehrotra, The Straits Times reported.

Nwe appeared via a video-link from the Central Police Division, where she is being held in remand, the report said, adding that she is remanded for psychiatric evaluation for a week and has been denied bail.

The alleged murder was discovered after police received a call, requesting for assistance at the unit.

When officers arrived at the unit, they found Mehrotra lying motionless. Doctors pronounced her dead about 30 minutes later.

Nwe will be back in court on July 4.

If found guilty of committing murder, she will face the death penalty under the Singaporean law. PTI

