Indian Space Scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao is no more

Known as the grand old man of the Indian Space Programme, Udupi Ramachandra Rao passed away in his Indira Nagar home in Bengaluru at around 3 AM on Monday.

He was 85 years old and had been actively involved in all ISRO missions during his last days. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year and the Padma Bhushan in 1976. Apart from that, he was the 4th Chairman of the ISRO during its crucial years, when it was still under formation (1984-1994).

He is survived by his wife, also a scientist and a daughter. –News Source

