Indian wins USD 4.08 million in raffle draw in UAE

DUBAI: An Indian man has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 4.08 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said Thursday.

Sarath Purushothaman, who is based in Dubai, was contacted on the phone, but he first thought it was a prank, Gulf News reported.

“You have just won Dh15 million. How do you feel,” one of the draw organisers asked Purushothaman.

“Okay,” the winner responded.

The organisers had to call him one more time to confirm that the announcement was legitimate.

Purushothaman, who is from India, was announced the winner of 15 million dirhams (USD 4.08 million) at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the report said.

The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian expat, Jinachandran Vazhoor Narayanan, it said.

In total, eight Indians were among the winners at the Thursday’s raffle. Other two winners were from Pakistan and Fiji.

In November, another Indian expat Britty Markose hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 2.72 million in the raffle in the UAE. PTI

