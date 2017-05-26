Indian Woman forced to marry in Pakistan returns to India

New Delhi: The Indian woman who had to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, finally returned to India on 25th May, 2017, after the Islamabad High Court allowed her plea. She was escorted to the Wagah Border by the Police.

Uzma was welcomed back with open arms by the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and called her India’s daughter.

“I am sorry for all that you have gone through,” Swaraj posted on Twitter.

Uzma’s unfortunate experience had begun when she travelled to Pakistan. The accused, Tahir Ali, had met her in Malaysia, where she had fallen in love with him. He had forced her to marry him in Pakistan on 3rd May, 2017.

However, she had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court on 12th May, 2017, to allow her to return home to her daughter, who suffered from thalassaemia. -News Source

