Indian woman visiting Dubai dies of heart attack

DUBAI: A 64-year-old Indian woman who was attending a conference in Dubai died after suffering a heart attack here, according to a media report.

Vasantha Reddi collapsed in a shopping mall after experiencing chest pain, and later died on her way to the hospital in an ambulance.

Vasantha was on a visit to Dubai with her 68-year-old husband Sathyanarayana Reddi. They were among the several hundred delegates visiting the country to attend a Rotary Club conference, Khaleej Times reported.

The couple from Chennai was married for 39 years and this was their first foreign trip together.

“We came to Dubai for the first time and my wife was quite happy. We were in Dubai Mall visiting various shops and taking pictures. All of a sudden, she felt uneasy and fainted.

She wanted to rest as she was experiencing severe pain and we had to call an ambulance. While going to the hospital she died in the ambulance,” Sathyanarayana was quoted as saying by the newspaper.–PTI