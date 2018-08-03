Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian women team loses to Ireland in Hockey World Cup

Indian women team loses to Ireland in Hockey World Cup
August 03
16:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: India’s dream of breaking their 44-year-old last four jinx lay shattered as Ireland registered a 3-1 win via shoot-off in the quarterfinal of the women’s hockey World Cup here today. Poor execution in shoot-off cost India dearly as skipper Rani Rampal, Monika and Navjot Kaur failed to get past Irish goalie Ayeisha McFerran. Reena was the only scorer for India in the shoot-off.
Even though India goalkeeper Savita produced two saves in the shoot-off to keep her team in the hunt, it was not enough as Ireland scored through Roisin Upton, Alison Meeke and Chloe Watkins to make their maiden World Cup semi-final. It was great chance for India to recreate history and secure its first World Cup semifinal spot in 44 years but it was not to be.

The only time India had managed to enter the semi-finals of the show-piece event was back in 1974 in Mandelieu, France where they eventually finished fourth. In the last edition of the tournament in Rosario, Argentina India had finished a disappointing eighth.
Interestingly, it was India’s second defeat to world no. 16 Ireland in the tournament after the 0-1 loss at the pool stages. It was even-stevens in the first quarter with both India and Ireland failed to create any real scoring opportunity.

India and Ireland managed to penetrate each other’s circle quite a few times in the opening 15 minutes but both the teams defended stoutly. Both India and Ireland defenders came up with some strong challenges inside their own circle to deny each other.
Ireland had the first real scoring opportunity in the 23rd minute when Anna O’Flanagan’s deflection from Kathryn Mullan’s pass was saved by a diving Savita. Three minutes later, India skipper Rani Rampal shot wide from close range after a fine one-two with Vandana Katariya as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the opening half.

It was a dull third quarter as the play was mostly centred around the edges of both the ends. The Indians and Irish both tried hard but they failed to get a single shot at each other’s goal in the third quarter as the stalemate continued.
Desperate to break the deadlock, the Indians came out with more purpose in the fourth and final quarter and applied pressure on the Irish defence with constant forays. The Indians were immediately rewarded when they secured the first and only penalty corner of the match in the 49th minute, but Rani’s feeble shot was easily kept out by Ireland goalie Ayeisha McFerran. It was struggle out there in the middle for both India and Ireland as both the teams failed to create any clear cut opportunities during the four quarters. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Indian-origin scientist offers hope for malaria prevention LONDON: A Germany-based Indian-origin scientist’s research alongside international experts has offered hope for more effective malaria therapy by finding the reason behind the faster movement of the malaria-causing parasite in...
  • Indian-American Muslims’ body for immediate suspension of NRC WASHINGTON: An Indian-American advocacy group has called for immediate suspension of the National Registry of Citizens until the irregularities resulting in four million people being excluded from the list are...
  • Antigua says got no adverse info on Choksi NEW DELHI: Antigua has claimed it was told by Indian agencies that there was no adverse information against Mehul Choksi when it did a background check on the fugitive billionaire...
  • PM reviews progress of infrastructure sectors NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of key infrastructure sectors of roads, rural and urban housing, railways, airports and ports. In course of the presentation made...
  • Nitish ashamed over Muzaffarpur incident PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and stressed on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent such incidents from...
  • Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl has revealed the actor is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank Bendre’s fans and...
  • Rate this knock second to Adelaide 2014: Kohli BIRMINGHAM: Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the first Test with his maiden hundred in England but the captain would still rate the memorable knock second to his 141 in...
  • Indian women team loses to Ireland in Hockey World Cup LONDON: India’s dream of breaking their 44-year-old last four jinx lay shattered as Ireland registered a 3-1 win via shoot-off in the quarterfinal of the women’s hockey World Cup here...
  • India to raise H1B visa issue at ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue in Sept NEW DELHI: The government has expressed concern over the tightening of the visa regime in the United States following President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American’ policy and said it...
  • Hyderabad man goes missing in US HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, hailing from Telangana, went missing from New Jersey in the US, his family claimed and sought the help of central and state governments in the matter....
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.