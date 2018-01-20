Something went wrong with the connection!

India’s entry into elite nuclear groups reaffirms its non-proliferation commitments: PM

January 20
07:39 2018
NEW DELHI: India’s entry into elite nuclear groups in the recent past has reaffirmed the country’s strict non-proliferation commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

His remarks come in the backdrop of India becoming a member of the ‘Australia Group’ (AG), a move that is expected to raise New Delhi’s stature in the field of non-proliferation and also help it acquire critical technologies.

“I thank Australia and other members of the Australia Group for export control for supporting India’s entry in it,” Modi tweeted.

He said over the last two years, India’s membership of the MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group reaffirmed the country’s “strong non-proliferation credentials also our commitment to global peace and security”.

India is now a member of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) as well as AG, three of four non-proliferation regimes. The only one remaining is the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG)-PTI

