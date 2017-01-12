India’s first Madame Tussauds museum to open in Delhi in June

NEW DELHI: The first wax museum attraction Madame Tussauds will debut in Delhi this June with its operator Merlin Entertainments foraying into India with an investment plan of 50 million pounds over the next 10 years.

“Merlin Entertainments will open its first Madame Tussauds attraction in Delhi in June with 50 figures. 60 per cent of the figures will be local celebrities and rest global,” Merlin Entertainments Director New Openings Europe and Emerging Markets Marcel Kloos told reporters.

UK-based Merlin Enterprises runs 116 attractions in 24 countries and the company will be foraying into the Indian market with the launch of Madame Tussauds in the national capital.

When asked if the company is also looking to bring in its other brands such as SeaLife and Legoland in the country, Merlin Entertainments India General Manger and Director Anshul Jain said: “We are looking at bringing in other brands but our priority is to launch Madame Tussauds in Delhi. We plan to invest 50 million pounds over the next 10 years.”

Talking about investments the company has made in opening its first Madame Tussauds attraction in India, Jain said: “We cannot give specific details but we are launching India with 50 figures with a minimum investment of Rs 1.5 crore for each figure.”

The museum will be housed in the Regal Cinema building at Connaught Place and will be spread over two floors–PTI