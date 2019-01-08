Something went wrong with the connection!

IndiGo plane suffers mid-air engine failure

January 08
15:30 2019
MUMBAI: An IndiGo Airbus A320-neo plane flying to Kolkata from Chennai suffered a mid-air engine failure with a “loud bang” and was forced to return mid-way, prompting the civil aviation ministry to order a review.
The January 3 incident is the latest in a series of cases involving a Pratt & Whitney engine. The plane returned mid-way to Chennai and has been grounded there since then due to damaged engine blades, sources said.
An IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement that its crew took note of a “technical caution” and decided to return the flight to Chennai, even as sources said the engine of the aircraft stalled mid-air with a “loud bang”.

When contacted, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey told PTI, “Ministry has taken serious note (of the incident) and will review it.”
He was asked whether the ministry will direct the aircraft maker Airbus and US-based engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney to stop deliveries unless all issues are fixed.
“One of the P&W engines of IndiGo neo aircraft operating on Chennai-Kolkata route on January 3 stalled mid-air followed by a loud bang and sparks from it and smoke, leading to heavy vibration,” a source said.
“This was for the first time that that an A320neo faced multiple problems – smoke, heavy vibration, loud bang and engine stalled – in one single flight,” the source added.
IndiGo is facing such issues in the A320neo planes powered by P&W engines since their induction in the fleet in 2016 and has received compensation from both Airbus and the engine maker for each grounding.

Queries sent to Pratt & Whitney remained unanswered.
Airbus evaded a detailed response to PTI queries and only said that it was “working closely with the engine maker to minimize disruptions”.
In India, two budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir operate P&W engine-powered Airbus A320 planes, while Air India and Vistara, which also operate these latest single-aisle planes, have CFM engines.
However, the P&W engines-run aircraft have been facing glitches every now and then since their induction in the fleet by the two operators in 2016, with several instances of mid-air engine shutdowns. However, the engine maker has failed to come up with any tangible solution to fix these issues so far despite frequent grounding of these planes and passengers safety at risk. PTI

