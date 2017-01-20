‘Indo-US ties to strengthen, widen under Trump administration’

WASHINGTON: Underlining India’s key role in South Asia, a prominent Indian-American Republican closely associated with vice president-elect Mike Pence has said that Indo-US ties will further strengthen under the incoming Trump administration.

“President-elect Donald Trump and Vice president-elect Pence are aware that India will play a key role in South Asia for US and a great strategic partner in global development,” Raju Chintala, from Pence’s home State of Indiana, said.

“The new administration under leadership of President Trump will continue to strengthen and widen relations between India and US, especially defense and commerce,” said Chintala who landed in Washington DC from Indianapolis as part of the Republican delegation from Indiana to participate in the presidential inauguration and various related events including the presidential ball on Friday night.

“It will be a rewarding partnership for both India and the US,” Chintala said.

“Terrorism is another area that Trump administration will collaborate with India,” Chintala said hoping that Trump will focus on eradicating ISIS and terrorism during his tenure.

As Indiana Governor, Chintala said, Pence had planned to visit India this year.

“Pence wanted to visit India and recognizes potential exports for US companies,” he said, adding that the vice- president elect is very much keen to enhance business and trade relationship with India.

Born and raised in the Nalgonda District of Telangana, Chintala has known Pence for more than a decade now and is known as a close acquaintance of the vice president elect ever since he was a member of the US House of Representative and thereafter became Governor of Indiana.

Since graduating from the Indiana Leadership Forum in 2004, Chintala has advised federal and state elected officials; actively served in political campaigns at the city, state, and federal levels.

He is one of the only few Asian Americans to seek elected office in the State of Indiana; and worked on behalf of the Republican Party in other capacities.

He was an alternate delegate from Indiana at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer. –PTI