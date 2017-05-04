Indore ranked India’s cleanest city, UP’s Gonda dirtiest

NEW DELHI: Indore in Madhya Pradesh is India’s cleanest city while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh is the dirtiest, according to the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’, announced by the government here today.

The survey results announced by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said while Indore is the cleanest city in India, Bhopal gets the second position in the cleanliness ranking of 434 cities.

The ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’ ranked Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking.

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for half of the bottom 50 cities in the cleanliness ranking. -PTI

