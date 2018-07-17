Inspect all child-care homes run by Missionaries of Charity immediately: Maneka to states

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has ordered all the states to get the child-care homes run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC) inspected immediately, after cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the homes came to light recently. Gandhi also directed the states to ensure that all the child-care institutions (CCIs) were registered and linked to the country’s apex adoption body within a month.

According to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, registration of CCIs and their linking with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is mandatory, but some orphanages have challenged the validity of the clause, an official in the Women and Child Development Ministry said. Taking cognizance of the cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the MoC in Jharkhand, Gandhi has ordered all the states to get the child-care homes run by the organization inspected immediately, the ministry said in a statement.

A shelter home run by the MoC in Ranchi has allegedly been involved in “selling” three children and “giving away” another one. Approximately 2,300 CCIs have been linked to CARA since December last year, while about 4,000 more are still pending for linkage.

Gandhi has expressed displeasure over the fact that the children in the 2,300 institutions linked to CARA are yet to be brought under an adoption system. According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 2, 32,937 children are currently under the care of CCIs – both registered and unregistered – in the country.

