Instagram Direct welcomes two amazing features

Instagram has launched a new update for its Android and iOS users. The update will instantly bring out two new features for its Direct Messaging service. The first new feature is the landscape/portrait mode for the messaging functionality. Along with that, you can now send website links through direct messaging.

While sending website links through direct messaging is possible for both Android and iOS smart phones, the landscape/portrait mode is currently available only on iOS, but will be available for Android users soon.

Apart from that, when you are sending a website link through direct messenger, it will instantly give a preview of its content.

The landscape/portrait feature allows you to select any photo in either of the modes and send it to your friends. This wasn’t possible earlier on Instagram –News Source.

