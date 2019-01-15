Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  

Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists

Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists
January 15
12:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region, officials said.
The decision was taken as every year four to five deaths and several injuries are reported during the trek, they said.
People have to brave inhospitable conditions to trek the frozen river at a height of 11,150 feet. The average temperature during the day is minus 10 and between minus 20 and 25 degrees Celsius in the night, the officials said.

Ice forms and breaks and changes color on the river every few hours. In some place the Chaddar or ice sheets do not form, they said
In view of safety and security of those undertaking the 100-km Chaddar or Zanskar trek between January and February, the Leh administration has issued several guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said.
The trek on the Zanskar River in the Himalayas, which is frozen between January and February, is one of a kind and takes at least seven days to complete with tourists crossing frozen waterfalls, caves and ice slides on the way.
Officials said as per rules and regulations tourists have to spend a minimum of three nights in Leh for acclimatization. “On the third day, tourists will take the compulsory pre-medical checkup in Leh,” she said.

The administration has set up high-altitude medical rescue centre, free treatment facilities and three rescue posts for the safety of tourists.
Under the guidelines and SOPs, trekkers will be issued adventure travel insurance and a medical rescue card. They will also have access to doctors and para medics during the journey, officials said.
She told PTI that the regulations and SOPs came into effect from 2019 in view of four to five deaths every year.
In another regulation, tourists, foreign or domestic, have to get a medical insurance when applying for the trek, failing which the administration will not issue a permit. The medical check-up and insurance cover will be provided by the district administration.

“Post medical checkup, tourists will get their adventure insurance. But persons found medically unfit will not be issued clearance for the Chaddar trek,” the guidelines state.
Indian nationals will be insured for Rs 2 lakh for hospitalization expenses, Rs 3 lakh for death and disabilities, Rs 4 lakh for medical evacuation among others, it said.
For each tourist, medical checkup and wildlife fee will be Rs 200 and Rs 2,200 respectively.
The Chaddar route was primarily used by natives to get their basic supplies and to sell copper utensils, goatskin and yak butter for livelihood.

To maintain the ecology of the fragile region, tourists now have to also get permit from the wildlife department. Tour operators have to give details of food items being carried by tourists, who will be provided garbage bags. On their return, the department will check if the group has brought back trash like tin cans, bottles and plastic items, the SoPs said.
Taxi operators will also have to keep garbage bags in their vehicles and deposit them at the waste segregation center at Solan Colony, the DC said.
The SOPs have come against the backdrop of reports that the Chaddar trek would be closed by 2020, due to global warming and rush of people in the region.
It has also been made mandatory for the wildlife department to not allow more than 100 tourists on the trek per day and issue permits only to tourists coming through recognized travel companies.

To deal with emergencies and evacuations, the district administration will provide sat-phones to the agencies to facilitate communication.
“It is a six-day trek in inhospitable conditions over the frozen Zanaskar river in Ladakh,” a senior official of the tourism department told PTI.
Officials said that the Chaddar trek is like no other trek in the Himalayas and walking on a frozen thick glass-like river, with dramatic mountains on both sides, is an experience of a lifetime.
“At 11150 feet altitude Chaddar trek almost feels like an expedition to the North Pole, where the temperatures drop down to -30 degrees at night, the ration is transported on sledges, you find refuge in caves and life blossoms on survival instincts, making it an eminently ‘do before you die’ trip”, he said.
One of the highlights of the frozen river trek is the Nerak waterfall. It is frozen from top to bottom. “The best time to do Chadar trek is from mid-January to mid-February, that is when the river freezes and you get to walk on massive slabs of ice spreading for miles,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.