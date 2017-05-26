Intel Science Fair brings out a genius Indian Boy

Washington: The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, known to be the world’s largest pre-college science completion taking place in the US, was mostly taken over by Indian-Americans this year. Around 20 high school students from India participated in the contest.

While the Indian-Americans grabbed the top prizes in various categories, the cake was taken by an Indian boy in the environmental engineering category.

Prashant Ranganathan, a 12th grader from Jamshedpur, presented his project on the biodegradation of pesticides.

“My project will actually help farmers in biodegrading the pesticide which is plaguing the country,” Prashant stated after winning the competition. “In almost all the states, like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Haryana and Bihar and Jharkhand, there’s extensive farming. Using excessive amounts of pesticides, is affecting the health and the environment around them,” he added.

Overall, over 1700 students participated from across the globe in the week-long science fair. -PTI

