Intel to invest Rs. 1100 crores in India

Bangalore: One of the most known chip making corporations, Intel, has invested Rs. 1100 crores in India, with the aim to develop a new Research and Development Centre in the Indian Silicon Valley, according to a recent report.

Nivruti Rai, the Intel India General Manager stated, “We are investing Rs 1,100 crore in our upcoming R&D centre in Bengaluru as part of our India expansion plans,”

The centre will be established on an eight acre campus, providing a computer software development and hardware designing services.

Initially, the organization began the investment process with $2 billion till the year 2016. –News Source

