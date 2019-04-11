Something went wrong with the connection!

Interesting facts about phase I of LS polls

April 11
16:41 2019
NEW DELHI: Polling is underway Thursday for the first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Here are some interesting facts about phase one.

* Constituencies: 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories

* Total number of polling stations: 1,70,664

* In Mizoram, 15 special polling booths have been set up in Kanhmun at Mizoram-Tripura border for Bru (Reang) refugees who are living in camps in Tripura.

* Mizoram also holds the unique distinction among the parliamentary constituencies with 100 per cent voters having Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

* 52 per cent voters in Meghalaya are women.

* Over 142,054,000 voters to decide fate of 1,279 candidates in the 91 constituencies.

* 7,764 ‘third gender’ voters eligible to cast ballots

* Voting for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phase of the elections will take place on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively.

* The counting of votes to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha will take place on May 23.

(Source: Election Commission).

