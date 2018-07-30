Something went wrong with the connection!

International Army Games open in Moscow

July 30
11:22 2018
NEW DELHI: The International Army Games 2018 at Patriot Park in Moscow region was declared open by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, an Army official said. Indian teams are taking part in two major competitions– Tank Biathlon event at Alabino ranges, Moscow region and Elbrus Ring competition in Caucasus Mountains–the official said.
The games are being held from July 28 to August 11 at 24 training grounds in seven countries namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China and Russia. It is for the first time that Armenia and Iran are co-hosting events of the Army Games.
The opening ceremony was attended by about seven defense ministers and a number of delegations led by Chiefs of Staff, the official said. Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pankaj Saran along with Indian attaches attended the ceremony. PTI

