International bird festival at Dudhwa

LAKHIMPUR KHERI, UP: A three-day international bird festival will be held at the Dudhwa National Park here from February 9 with nearly 200 leading ornithologists expected to attend.

“The purpose behind the international bird festival is to promote eco-tourism in Dudhwa and to give it a distinct international identity besides highlighting its traditional Tharu arts, culture and heritage,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests SK Upadhyay told mediapersons here.

Eminent documentary maker Mike Pandey would act as the brand ambassador of the festival, he said.

“A Florican village comprising 100 cottages would be set up at the Tiger Haven to accommodate 200 reputed bird experts, participating in the bird festival,” he said.

During the three-day event, the bird experts would visit various parts of Dudhwa to gather information about the 450 bird species existing there.

Technical sessions by these bird experts would be held after each day’s visit for the exchange of views and suggestions over the bird population to benefit the Dudhwa officials, he said.

Upadhyay said that 20 additional cottages at the Florican village would be set up for those aspiring to sponsor the various events during bird festival at a very convenient package fees.

He said that during the bird festival, cultural shows by Dudhwa Tharus to highlight their tribal culture and heritage would be held while stalls would be set up for displaying Tharu handicrafts and artifacts.

Photo exhibitions, bird paintings and competitions would also be held, he said.

Upadhyay expressed hope the bird festival would not only give a new identity to Dudhwa, but also help generate local job opportunities.-PTI

