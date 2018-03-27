Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

International Yoga Fest begins in Delhi.

International Yoga Fest begins in Delhi.
March 27
06:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A three-day International Yoga Fest has been inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh as a curtain raiser for the International Yoga Day (IYD) to be held on June 21.
In his inaugural address, he said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 140 countries had bonded with India through yoga.

The Union minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also credited Modi for the formation of AYUSH Ministry and said yoga can play an important role in tackling non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases and cancer.
Minister of State for AYUSH Sripad Yesso Naik said yoga was the answer to the high pressure lifestyle these days.
He said it could bring about harmony between spirituality and technology in an age of tremendous change brought about by advancements in science.
He said that was why yoga was inscribed in the UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
“The AYUSH Ministry has recognised yoga’s potential and we are taking all possible steps to promote it at all levels,” he said.
Around 5,000 delegates hailing from 16 countries and more than 40 yoga institutions and universities are expected to participate in the fest.
Further, the ministry has shortlisted four cities – Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mysore – for holding the main function of International Yoga Day this year.

These four names will now be sent to the PMO which will select one city and then finalise the venue of the main event.
The international yoga fest will be followed by 10 state-level fests to be held in different parts of the country.
Also, 100 yoga teachers have been deployed in Indian missions abroad and delegates from more than 16 countries will participate in the event.
“The aim is to build an atmosphere of yoga leading up to the main event and sensitise the masses about the grand function on June 21,” a senior AYUSH Ministry official said.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • TB survivors identify key issues patients face NEW DELHI: A community of tuberculosis survivors here has released a report in which they have identified and analyzed key issues that impact the patients suffering from the disease. They...
  • International Yoga Fest begins in Delhi. NEW DELHI: A three-day International Yoga Fest has been inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh as a curtain raiser for the International Yoga Day (IYD) to be held on June...
  • Unity mental health fined after workers assaulted PORTLAND, Ore.: State workplace regulators have fined the Unity Center for Behavioral Health for failing to take steps to prevent future assaults on employees by patients struggling with mental illness....
  • Renewed scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors WASHINGTON: Federal health officials are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products that appeal to young people, particularly menthol-flavored cigarettes, which have escaped regulation despite nearly a decade...
  • Virginia health rankings reveal disparities RICHMOND, Va.: The affluent suburbs of Northern Virginia are the healthiest communities in the state, and lower-income localities, especially in the southern and western parts of the commonwealth, have the...
  • H-1B process to begin from April 2; premium processing suspended WASHINGTON: The US will start accepting petitions for H1-B visas from April 2, a federal agency announced as it temporarily suspended the premium processing of all such work visas, popular...
  • US marine arrested from Indo-Nepal border NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the SSB from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious...
  • Indian-origin brothers indicted for money laundering NEW YORK: Two Canadian brothers of Indian-origin have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250...
  • Indian couple jailed for human trafficking WASHINGTON: An Indian couple in the US has been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment on charges of human trafficking and labor exploitation of an illegal immigrant from India. The couple...
  • ICE director to testify in California suit SACRAMENTO, Calif.: The nation’s top immigration enforcer is likely to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration over California’s so-called sanctuary laws seeking to protect people in the...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.