IOC plans grand India Day celebration

IOC plans grand India Day celebration
May 11
12:34 2018
IOC celebrating India Day in 2017

CHICAGO: Continuing the tradition and immense success of India Day in past years, Indian Community Outreach (ICO) is working to host 2018 India Day on a still grander scale, according to Krishna Bansal, one of the main organizers of the event.
This year the celebration will feature free live concert by Bollywood powerhouse and “Jai Ho” fame Sukhwinder Singh, large decorated floats, colorful Indian folk, classical and modern dances, food, drinks, children area, fashion show, shopping of Indian ethnic dresses/jewelry and fireworks. The organizers expect attendance by thousands of India lovers from all walks of life, crossing even ethnic barriers.

ICO has planned the India Day Kick-off Event on May 12 at 6:30 pm at White Eagle Homeowners Club in Naperville where it will be presenting details and will answer any questions from the members of the audience. The special guest for this evening will be Mayor Steve Chirico.

Ramesh Soparawala
India Post News Service

