Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

IPL spot-fixing: HC asks for status of notice to cricketer Sreesanth, others

IPL spot-fixing: HC asks for status of notice to cricketer Sreesanth, others
April 02
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked its registrar to check whether all those discharged along with cricketers S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan have been served a notice that was issued on the police’s appeal in the 2013 IPL-6 spot-fixing case.

Justice Sunil Gaur sent the matter to the registrar, who will file a report on the issue of service of the notice to the parties concerned.

“List the matter before the registrar who shall give a report whether any of the respondents remain unserved,” the court said, while fixing the case before the registrar for April 10.

During the day’s hearing, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the Delhi Police, told the court that all the respondents have been served the notice and they were also represented through their counsels earlier.

The high court had on November 18, 2015, issued notices to all the 36 respondents, who were discharged in the case.

Police had moved the high court on September 2, 2015, after a trial court in the same year had given a clean chit to the cricketers and the alleged bookies in the case.

The Delhi Police, assailing the verdict, filed an appeal in the high court, contending that the trial court order was unsustainable.

It has submitted that the logic and conclusions put forth for discharging the accused were not correct.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had set aside the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) disciplinary committee’s order imposing a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

The apex court had said the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth, who will get an opportunity to be heard.

It had also said its verdict will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against him in the Delhi High Court.

The trial court’s 2015 verdict had said the investigators had failed to gather “all necessary ingredients to establish a prima facie case” under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The trial court had dropped all charges against the 36 accused, including some bookies, holding that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had been unable to establish any “nexus” or link between them and crime syndicate allegedly run by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel, who, along with another person, Sandeep, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

Three other accused Javed Chutani, Salman and Ehtesham are Pakistani nationals and the police could not lay their hands on them.

In its appeal, the police has contended that the trial court had erred completely in interpreting the provisions of MCOCA dealing with crime syndicates and the manner in which the issue of framing of charges has been discussed needed to be looked at again.

Besides the three cricketers, several bookies were among the 36 named in the 6,000-page charge sheet.

Sreesanth, Chandila and Chavan were of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team and had then been banned for life for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

In the charge sheet, the Delhi police had claimed to have unearthed sufficient evidence to prosecute them for the alleged offences of conspiracy read with cheating by personation, cheating under the Indian Penal Code, besides those relating to MCOCA.

The trial court had disagreed with the police on invoking MCOCA against the accused and said, “the best case could have been under Public Gambling Act, but that also is not prima facie established from the evidence placed on record by prosecution.”

“The offence of cheating is also not made out prima facie, even if the entire evidence of prosecution is admitted without formal proof,” the trial court had added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENTS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.