Ira dating Mishaal?

Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and music composer Mishaal Kirpalani have sparked dating rumours.

Going by a series of photographs posted by Ira on Instagram, it seems like the two are in love. They can be seen sharing smiles and hugs. In one image, he is kissing her on forehead.

“Hope your spring break was sunny and smiley as Mishaal’s, which of course, I piled on to,” she captioned the three photographs and ended the post with three heart emojis.

Mishaal, an artiste, producer and composer, has also shared several photographs with Ira on his social media. In one of the posts, he has even called her a “charmer”.

Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar’s chat show, Aamir had shared that Ira is keen on entering the film industry. IANS

