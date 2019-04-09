Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Iran president says US ‘leader of world terrorism’

Iran president says US ‘leader of world terrorism’
April 09
17:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States was the real “leader of world terrorism” after Washington blacklisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “foreign terrorist organisation”.

“Who are you to label revolutionary institutions as terrorists?” Rouhani asked in a speech broadcast live by state television.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark Iran’s national nuclear technology day in Tehran, Rouhani defended the Revolutionary Guards as a force that has fought terrorism ever since its creation in 1979.

In contrast, the Islamic republic’s president accused US forces of having always been directly or indirectly involved with terrorist groups or acts of terrorism.

“You want to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations of the region… you are the leader of world terrorism.

“Who is propagating and encouraging terrorism in today’s world? Who wanted to use ISIS (the Islamic State group) as a tool?” Rouhani asked, saying that the US is harbouring the leaders of the jihadist organisation.

“Even now America is hiding the heads of ISIS, even now they are not prepared to tell the regional governments where the heads of ISIS are hiding.” Iran swiftly retaliated against the US move on Monday by calling US troops “terrorists”.

It is the first time that Washington has branded part of a foreign government a terrorist group, meaning that anyone who deals with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could face prison in the United States.

To support his accusations, Rouhani cited the downing of Iran Air Flight 655 in July 1988 by missiles fired from the US naval ship the USS Vincennes.

“You have done everything imaginable. Which force was it that shot down our civil airliner in the waters of the Persian Gulf?” he said, adding that it was aimed at intimidating Iran.

“You wanted to tell the Iranian nation that we do not have any red lines, you wanted to say that we also kill children, you wanted to say that we also kill women,” Rouhani said, concluding that the US was transmitting “a message of terrorism in the whole world.” (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.