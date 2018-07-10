Irani for diversification to spur handloom export

CHENNAI: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has flagged product diversification, design innovation and tapping on technology as the key focus areas to further build handloom export capacity.

“We have for too long exported handloom, handwoven wares in defined product categories. But there are enough opportunities today if we look at product diversification to entice more and more global customers,” she said.

Speaking after giving away handloom export awards under the aegis of the Handloom Export Promotion Council, she said product placement and positioning too needed to be looked at.

The minister said design innovation and using technology needed focus.

Rather than talking about the strength of the handloom industry in rupee or dollar terms, “we can talk of it in design terms,” she said.

Noting that packaging was an old challenge the industry was facing, Irani said this can be converted into an opportunity. The success stories of awardees showed that such challenges could be turned into opportunities she added.

She assured the Central government will ensure that “we are a constant partner,” of weavers in their every journey.

Tamil Nadu Handloom Minister O S Manian, who spoke earlier, said the demands raised by the industry on export related issues like enhancement of duty drawback rates needed the Centre’s consideration.

Allocation of required funds for clearing ROSL (Rebate of State Levies) pending claims, interest equalization scheme for export credit were among the issues he highlighted.

He also presented a memorandum seeking the Union Textiles Ministry’s intervention on matters like Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme and issues on export of apparel and garment export.

Irani, referring to the FTAs said they are a “40 year legacy. I can assure him…the Ministry of Commerce is aggressively working on issue of FTA. Will have good news soon for all of us.” PTI

Comments

comments